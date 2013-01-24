начална страница
Халогенни

Халогенни

крушки за предни фарове

Автомобилно осветление от Philips, вашият съвършен избор за пътя напред

  • Иноватори в бранша за осветление за автомобили от 1914 г.
  • Създатели на светлините Xenon HID
  • Изборът на основни производители на коли
RacingVision GT200
 

До 200% по-ярка светлина*
RacingVision GT200
Налично в:
H4, H7
WhiteVision ultra
 

Ясна и неустоима визия
WhiteVision ultra
Налично в:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
VisionPlus
 

До 60% повече видимост*
VisionPlus
Налично в:
H1, H4, H7​
RacingVision GT200 Цвят на светлината
RacingVision GT200 представяне на лъча
RacingVision GT200 Експлоатационен срок
RacingVision GT200
WhiteVision ultra Цвят на светлината
WhiteVision ultra представяне на лъча
WhiteVision ultra Експлоатационен срок
WhiteVision ultra
VisionPlus Цвят на светлината
VisionPlus представяне на лъча
VisionPlus Експлоатационен срок
VisionPlus

Vision
 

До 30% повече видимост*
Vision
Налично в:
H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
X-tremeVision Pro150
 

До 150% по-ярка светлина*
X-tremeVision Pro150
Налично в:
H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
LongLife EcoVision

 

По-дълъг срок на експлоатация, по-малка необходимост от смяна

Longlife EcoVision
Налично в:
H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
Vision Цвят на светлината
Vision представяне на лъча
Vision Експлоатационен срок
Vision
X-tremeVision Pro150 Цвят на светлината
X-tremeVision Pro150 представяне на лъча
X-tremeVision Pro150 Експлоатационен срок
X-tremeVision Pro150
Longlife EcoVision Цвят на светлината
LongLife EcoVision представяне на лъча
Longlife EcoVision Експлоатационен срок
Longlife EcoVision


