    Присъединете се към света на светлините за автомобили на Philips


    Съвършеният ви избор за пътя напред

    Открийте нашата технология за автомобилно осветление

    опаковка led крушка
    LED
    опаковка халогенни лампи
    Халогенни
    опаковка ксенонови лампи
    Ксенонови

    Разгледайте нашите ключови модернизации 

      Вижте пълната ни гама от автомобилни светлини

      фарове

      Предни фарове

      Открийте гамата крушки за предни светлини за автомобили на Philips. Нашите крушки за предни светлини предоставят яркост за най-добра видимост
      Вижте още
      сигнални и вътрешни светлини

      Сигнални и вътрешни светлини

      Сигналните и вътрешните светлини за автомобили на Philips съчетават висока производителност и отлична стойност. Научете повече за нашите решения за автомобилно осветление на Philips
      Вижте още
      дневни ходови светлини

      LED светлини за движение

      LED светлините за шофиране представляват комбинация от точки и прожекторна светлина, като по този начин осигуряват достатъчна видимост за по-бързи реакции. 
      Вижте още

      Не можете да решите кои крушки за предни светлини да изберете?

      Попълнете теста и ние ще изберем най-добрата опция за вас.

      Моята кола е отражение на моя(та)

      автомобилна страст
      Страст за коли и изживявания
      уникален стил
      Уникален стил на изразяване
      безопасност и сигурност
      Приоритет са безопасността и сигурността
      от точка A до точка B
      Необходимост за придвижване от точка A до точка B

      Искам крушка за предни светлини, която

      предоставя по-ярка светлина
      Предоставя по-ярка светлина
      издържа по-дълго
      Издържа по-дълго
      подобрява стила ми
      Подобрява стила ми

      Искам крушка за предни светлини, която

      предоставя по-ярка светлина
      Предоставя по-ярка светлина
      подобрява стила ми
      Подобрява стила ми

      Искам крушка за предни светлини, която

      предоставя по-ярка светлина
      Предоставя по-ярка светлина
      подобрява стила ми
      Подобрява стила ми

      Искам крушка за предни светлини, която

      предоставя по-ярка светлина
      Предоставя по-ярка светлина
      издържа по-дълго
      Издържа по-дълго

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      RacingVision GT200
      RacingVision GT200
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      XtremeVision Pro150
      XtremeVision Pro150
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      WhiteVision ultra
      WhiteVision ultra
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      XtremeVision Pro150
      XtremeVision Pro150
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      WhiteVision ultra
      WhiteVision ultra
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      XtremeVision Pro150
      XtremeVision Pro150
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED
      Ultinon Pro9000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      WhiteVision ultra
      WhiteVision ultra
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      XtremeVision Pro150
      XtremeVision Pro150
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Ето какво препоръчваме

      LongLife EcoVision
      LongLife EcoVision
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Essential LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED
      Ultinon Pro5000 LED

      Открийте подходящата лампа за вашия автомобил 


      Ръководство от три стъпки за откриване на точната крушка за вашето превозно средство
      Към търсенето на крушка

      Вижте нашите каталози и ръководства

      Полезни инструменти, които да ви помогнат да направите правилния избор
      Отидете на каталог за комплекти за автомобил

      Вижте нашите автомобилни лампи 

      Открийте светлините за автомобили на Philips и разберете защо тези светлини отговарят на нуждите ви
      Отидете на всички автомобилни лампи

      Открийте повече

      Автомобилна поддръжка

      Автомобилна поддръжка

      Имате ли нужда от замяна на фарове Philips за автомобила ви?
      Откъде да купите

      Откъде да купите

      Закупете автомобилни продукти Philips онлайн или в магазин, близо до вас
      Автомобилни статии

      Автомобилни статии

      Научете повече за нашите технологии, иновации и решения за автомобилно осветление на Philips чрез нашите статии

