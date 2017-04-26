Термини за търсене

1

    Ксенонови

    предни фаров

    Автомобилно осветление от Philips, вашият съвършен
    избор за пътя напред

    • Иноватори в бранша за осветление за автомобили от 1914 г.
    • Създатели на светлините Xenon HID
    • Изборът на основни производители на коли
    X-tremeVision Gen2

    До 150% повече видимост**
    X-tremeVision Gen2
    Налични в:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
    WhiteVision Gen2
     

    Хомогенен бял LED ефект
    WhiteVision Gen2
    Налични в:
    D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
    Vision
     

    Идеална за замяна

    maximum blue effect
    maximum blue effect
    Vision
    Налични в:
    D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
    X-tremeVision Gen2 Цвят на светлината
    X-tremeVision Gen2 представяне на лъча
    X-tremeVision Gen2
    WhiteVision Gen2 Цвят на светлината
    WhiteVision Gen2 представяне на лъча
    WhiteVision Gen2
    Vision Цвят на светлината
    Vision представяне на лъча
    Vision

    Изображения само за илюстрация

    * Светъл цвят: „До“; производителност на лъча: в сравнение с минималния правен стандарт (с изключение за D2R, предлагащ до 20% повече видимост).

    ** В сравнение с минималния правен стандарт (с изключение за D2R, предлагащ до 20% повече видимост).

