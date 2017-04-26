- Иноватори в бранша за осветление за автомобили от 1914 г.
- Създатели на светлините Xenon HID
- Изборът на основни производители на коли
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers