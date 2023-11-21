Термини за търсене

Ratatouille

This versatile dish is packed with succulent Mediterranean vegetables.

Порции 4 persons, Време за подготовка: 20 minutes, Време за сотиране на висока температура: 45 minutes
0 – 30 минути
Зеленчуци
Без ядки
Вегетариански
Без лактоза
Основни ястия
Airfryer
Без млечни продукти
Без глутен

Съставки

  • 250 grams of eggplant (aubergine), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of zucchini (courgette), sliced in rounds
  • 250 grams of bell peppers, sliced
  • 250 grams of tomatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • Olive oil
  • Bay leaf
  • Thyme sprig
  • Salt and pepper

Как да приготвя

  • Wash and slice all of the vegetables. To peel the tomatoes drop them in boiling water for about 10 seconds and use a sharp paring knife to help slip off the peel.
  • Preheat the HomeCooker for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the sliced eggplant and cook, turning occasionally for 5 minutes at 175°C. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and remove the eggplant.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the zucchini slices. Cook for about 4 minutes at 175°C, then season with salt and pepper and remove from the pan. Repeat the procedure for the bell peppers
  • Add 2 more tablespoons olive oil and the onions to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes at 175°C.
  • Add the tomatoes and the pre-cooked vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, and bell peppers. Then add the bay leaf and thyme.
  • Add the garlic and salt and pepper if needed. Cover the HomeCooker with the lid and cook at 110°C for 30 minutes.
  • Съвет от майстор готвача: Ratatouille originated in the south of France, and some say in the city of Nice itself. It features the vegetables you would be likely to find in a potager in the middle of summer:
Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

