Homemade fries | Philips Chef Recipes

Each portion contains: 715 kJ/170kcal 4 g protein 6 g fat of which 3 g saturated 25 g carbohydrates 4 g fibre

Порции 4 persons, Време за подготовка: 10 minutes, Време за сотиране на висока температура: 30 minutes

Съставки

1.2 kg floury potatoes

1 tbsp (olive) oil salt to taste

Как да приготвя