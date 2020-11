A dynamic duo

BreathRx + AirFloss Pro



Philips Sonicare BreathRx is the perfect partner for AirFloss Pro. Using antimicrobial mouth rinse with AirFloss Pro, provides a more targeted and refreshing treatment. BreathRx harnesses the power of Zytex™, our exclusive blend of zinc, thymol and eucalyptus essential oils, to deliver a powerful burst that cleanses the mouth and neutralizes bad breath odors. AirFloss Pro is packaged with a 2 oz. sample of BreathRx mouth rinse.