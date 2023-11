You can cook a whole chicken in the Airfryer! The hot air ensures that the meat is quickly sealed, so that the moisture and flavor of the chicken are retained. The chicken remains deliciously juicy. Honey and lime go very well together and give the chicken a wonderful taste.

Порции 4 persons

Съставки

1 whole chicken

For the filling:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 red onions

1 green zucchini

1 yellow zucchini

1 sweet apple 2 apricots

Fresh thyme

For the marinade:

200 g honey

Juice of 1 large lemon

Freshly ground pepper

Salt

Как да приготвя