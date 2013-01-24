

Нашите лампи разполагат с мощни, висококачествени LED за ярка, наситена светлина с максимална ефективност, за да побеждават светлината и оптимизират яснотата и видимостта.



Бялата LED светлина има хладна цветна температура и висока стойност в лумени, за да гарантира, че светлината е по-видима.



Широкият лъч ярка светлина се разпределя равномерно по осветената област, като ви дава оптимален изглед и осветява всеки детайл с пределна прецизност.



С цветна температура от 6 000 K нашите LED създават естествена бяла светлина, която е приятна за очите, подобрявайки визуалния комфорт и намалявайки напрежението на очите за работа без умора.

Our lamps feature powerful, high-quality LEDs for a bright, intense light with maximum performance to defeat darkness and optimize clarity and vision.

The white LED light has a cool color temperature and a high lumen output to guarantee you see more visible light.

The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the optimum overview and lighting every detail with pinpoint precision.

With a color temperature of 6 000 K our LEDs produce a natural white light that’s easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.