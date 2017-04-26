Термини за търсене

Сигнални и вътрешни светлини

Защото всеки автомобил заслужава да блести

Автомобилно осветление от Philips, вашият съвършен избор за пътя напред

  • Иноватори в бранша за осветление за автомобили от 1914 г.
  • Създатели на светлините Xenon HID
  • Изборът на основни производители на коли
    индикатор
    Предно
    LEDs

    индикатор

     

    Налично в:

    P21W; PY21W; PY21WSV; W21W;

    WY21W; H21W; HY21W; PSY24W;

    PCY16W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
    Към каталога
    светлини за мъгла
    Предно
    LEDs

    светлини за мъгла

     

    Налично в:

    H1; H3; H4; H7; H8; H11;

    H16; HB3; HB4; H27/1W;

    H27/2W; PSX24W; PS24W
    Към каталога
    светлини за паркиране
    Предно
    Headlights

    светлини за паркиране

     

    Налично в:

    W3W; W5W; W21/5W; WBT10;

    T4W; R5W; H6W; H5W
    Към каталога
    индикатор
    Предно
    LEDs

    индикатор

     

    Налично в:

    W5W; WY5W; W3W; R5W; T4W
    Към каталога
    Вътрешно осветление
    интериорно
    Headlights LED

    Вътрешно осветление

     

    Налично в:

    W5W; C5W; FEST10W; H5W;

    WBT10; W5W LED; Festoon LED
    Към каталога
    Осветление за арматурното табло
    интериорно
    LEDS

    Осветление за арматурното табло

     

     Налично в:

    W3W; W5W; T5; BAX
    Към каталога
    Осветление за жабка
    интериорно
    LEDs

    Осветление за жабка

     

    Налично в:

    W5W; C5W; R5W
    Към каталога
    Осветление за багажник
    интериорно
    LEDs

    Осветление за багажник

     

    Налично в:

    R5W; FEST10W; C5W
    Към каталога
    Заден индикатор
    Отзад
    LEDs

    Заден индикатор

     

    Налично в:

    P21W; PY21WSV; PY21WSV; H6W; H21W;

    HY21W; W16W; W21W; WY21W; R10W;

    RY10W; PSY19W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
    Към каталога
    Стоп светлини
    Отзад
    LEDs

    Стоп светлини

     

    Налично в:

    W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
    Към каталога
    3-та стоп светлина
    Отзад
    Third stop lights

    3-та стоп светлина

     

    Налично в:

    W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
    Към каталога
    Светлини за регистрационен номер
    Отзад
    LEDs

    Светлини за регистрационен номер

     

    Налично в:

    R5W; R10W; W3W; W5W; C5W
    Към каталога
    Светлини за заден ход
    Отзад
    LEDs

    Светлини за заден ход

     

    Налично в:

    P21W; H6W; H21W; W16W; W21W;

    R10W; PS19W; PSX24W
    Към каталога
    светлини за мъгла
    Отзад
    Fog lights

    светлини за мъгла

     

    Налично в:

    P21W; PR21W; H21W; W16W; PS19W
    Към каталога
    светлини за паркиране
    Отзад
    Fog lights

    светлини за паркиране

     

    Налично в:

    H6W; R5W; R10W; T4W
    Към каталога
