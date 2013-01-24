The clear signal path connecting patient to caregiver.
Secure, standards-based Philips IntelliVue network patient monitoring systems are an industry standard for good reason. They support virtualization and scalability, interoperate with existing infrastructure and serve as the central point of comprehensive, at-a-glance information for clinicians as well as a platform to organize workflow. The IntelliVue network offers several configurations and options, including wireless systems, proprietary radio technology with confidential hospital-wide coverage, user-configurable screens and clinical decision support tools with sophisticated alarming options, all designed to leverage existing IT infrastructure and network strategies.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
