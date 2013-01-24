Благодарим Ви за интереса към Philips, световен лидер в професионалните продукти и решения за здравеопазване. В случай че бихте искали да научите повече за нашите продукти и услуги, можете да се свържете с нас он-лайн или по телефона.
Контакти
За съдействие относно покупка на продукт или техническа информация, моля изберете следния телефонен номер:
Тел.: +359 2 4916274
адрес
Филипс България ЕООД
София 1715
ж.к. "Младост 4", Бизнес Парк София, сгр. 12
Тел.: +359 2 489 99 96
Ако предпочитате да се свържете с нас он-лайн, натиснете бутона по-долу и попълнете приложената форма. Ние ще отговорим на запитването Ви възможно най-бързо.
Office Locations
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.