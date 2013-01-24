начална страница
Благодарим Ви за интереса към Philips, световен лидер в професионалните продукти и решения за здравеопазване. В случай че бихте искали да научите повече за нашите продукти и услуги, можете да се свържете с нас он-лайн или по телефона.
Контакти

За съдействие относно покупка на продукт или техническа информация, моля изберете следния телефонен номер:

 

Тел.: +359 2 4916274

адрес

Филипс България ЕООД

София 1715

ж.к. "Младост 4", Бизнес Парк София, сгр. 12

Тел.: +359 2 489 99 96

Ако предпочитате да се свържете с нас он-лайн, натиснете бутона по-долу и попълнете приложената форма. Ние ще отговорим на запитването Ви възможно най-бързо.
За информация относно продукти, които не са свързани със здравеопазване, можете да се свържете с нашия Център за обслужване на клиенти на тел.: +359 2 491 62 74.

