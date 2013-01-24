Increasing information applications: integrated healthcare systems
EHR interoperability and integration solutions
Intelligent connections across platforms
Philips IntelliBridge integrated care solutions provide standards-based interoperability between patient care devices and hospital information systems, reducing complexity and cost by boosting efficiency. IntelliBridge consolidates near real-time patient data from up to eight patient care devices, such as ventilators, anesthesia machines, infusion pumps and multi-parameter measurement devices. These data can be displayed on IntelliVue patient monitors, transmitted to a Philips information center, or incorporated into hospital information systems. Alarm and alert notifications from patient care devices can be further distributed through Philips mobility solutions, such as CareEvent. All of these features combine to make Philips IntelliBridge one of the most powerful patient care device connectivity solutions on the market.
