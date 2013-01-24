Advanced Neuro processing and visualization

Philips neuroradiology solutions bring advanced research-level features to the clinical environment with MR-safe audio and visual display for entertainment and fMRI paradigm delivery, and an advanced post-processing system.
Philips brings advanced neuro analysis to your clinical practice with solutions designed to enhance clinical workflows while never losing focus on the patient experience. DynaSuite Neuro provides analysis of MRI studies, allowing clinicians to combine anatomical images and results, such as DTI or perfusion color maps, fiber tracks, and fMRI activations in a single, multi-layered 3D rendering. SensaVue fMRI carries neuro analysis further to deliver clinically-validated experiment paradigms while also serving as a patient entertainment system, providing a variety of media entertainment options for patients during routine clinical MRI exams.
