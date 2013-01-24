A simple, effective approach to assessing patient monitoring networks and providing guidance
Ensuring an optimal performance of your network in combination with Philips patient monitoring solutions requires the assessment of OEM specialists.
Philips Network Assessment* is the first step toward the seamless integration of IntelliVue patient monitoring components across your hospital IT infrastructure. It consists of a baseline network assessment, post-install function test and verification and network design consultancy of your patient monitoring network.
This may enable compliance to security and data transfer requirements for wired and/or wireless network infrastructures, based on the IntelliVue network specifications.
Philips Network Assessment is part of our IT Services offerings that help providers securely connect Philips patient monitoring technology on their networks. Our IT Services often begin with assessing your network performance and functionality. We do this using a structured approach.
Understanding your needs, designed for you
Philips Network Assessment may identify and reduce gaps that can have a negative effect on the performance of your network. This may improve IT network performance and support and optimize clinical workflow.
Philips Network Assessment gives you the confidence that your patient monitoring equipment will perform consistently, day-in, day-out. Our easy implementation process gives you quicker access to the clinical applications and systems you and your patients need.
Every year we perform more than 8,000 installations in North America alone and we recognize the importance of truly collaborating with health care organizations like yours. Our success is underscored by top rankings in IMV ServiceTrak™ customer satisfaction reports.
I’ve had numerous interactions with Philips IT specialists and they’ve certainly been responsive and helpful straight away. I’m very confident in their knowledge.”
- Rob Baisden, Senior Biomedical Manager for Biomedical Technology Services
Hospital networks are often not designed to leverage patient monitoring equipment and are often not optimized. This means that critical data could be lost and performance might drop. Philips Network Assessment gives you a clear picture of your existing environment so you understand how you can benefit most from a performance optimization solution, and offers the following benefits.
By taking the first step toward optimizing the use of your network infrastructure, you can develop networking strategies to ensure your investments are optimized for ROI. Options include:
