Imaging systems need to work seamlessly across the enterprise, by not only connecting the high volume of data being generated but contextualizing and serving up that data for better clinical decision-making.
The opportunity
Our scalable radiology informatics platforms compile and deliver information from multiple sources to any workstation, even outside the hospital, so clinical decisions can be made at any time and from virtually anywhere. By integrating the data to show a full patient picture over time, we can enhance clinical decision support to help reduce the number of unnecessary scans.
Clinical informatics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in radiology
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is using clinical informatics with adaptive intelligence to structure healthcare data across multiple sources and make the invisible, visible through medical data visualization*.
Philips IntelliSpace PACS for advanced workflow and better patient care
Features in the IntelliSpace PACS system help radiologists at Sint Franciscus Gasthuis in the Netherlands keep up with their increasing workload*.
Advanced visualization - a single, scalable platform
Supporting networks with high, medium and low connectivity to fit your IT infrastructure, Philips IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise lets you work as one team across your network, bringing locations and people together to help reduce the complexity of resource planning today while preparing you for growth tomorrow.
What are your biggest challenges in informatics? Whether its interoperability across your enterprise or achieving greater standardization of care, we partner with you to deeply understand your infrastructure and operations, and deliver solutions that help your transform your health system.
Reach out using the form below to get started.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.