Seamless radiology

    Connect data and technology for efficiency and productivity

    Radiology professionals:

    How will your department employ a scalable, connected enterprise imaging solution for improved patient care?  

    Imaging systems need to work seamlessly across the enterprise, by not only connecting the high volume of data being generated but contextualizing and serving up that data for better clinical decision-making.

    The opportunity


    Our scalable radiology informatics platforms compile and deliver information from multiple sources to any workstation, even outside the hospital, so clinical decisions can be made at any time and from virtually anywhere. By integrating the data to show a full patient picture over time, we can enhance clinical decision support to help reduce the number of unnecessary scans.

    Explore more in seamless radiology:

    • Increase diagnostic confidence to improve patient care
    • Improve the radiology staff and patient experience
    • Team up for data-driven radiology practice management

    Clinical informatics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in radiology

    clinical informatics video
    Phoenix Children’s Hospital is using clinical informatics with adaptive intelligence to structure healthcare data across multiple sources and make the invisible, visible through medical data visualization*.

    Philips IntelliSpace PACS for advanced workflow and better patient care

    improving efficiency video
    Features in the IntelliSpace PACS system help radiologists at Sint Franciscus Gasthuis in the Netherlands keep up with their increasing workload*.

    *Results from this facility are not predictive of results in other facilities. Results in other facilities may vary.

    Enterprise imaging: Making IT possible, together
    Productivity in radiology

    System interoperability

    Workflow enhancement

    AI in radiology

    Какво означава това?
    Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.

