Four applications of AI in healthcare

While AI has been around for decades, most healthcare organizations are still at the very beginning of their AI journeys. AI is now gaining traction in healthcare because of its ability to help generate insights from large amounts of data – offering a much-needed helping hand to overburdened staff.

The amount and granularity of the stored digital medical and healthcare data a CIO oversees has increased exponentially, but just a fraction of it is being used to improve the efficiency and quality of care. This huge growth in volume and diversity is a concern for health IT leaders because the speed of data accumulation is far outpacing the ability to analyze it.

“What healthcare providers have is incredible data, but very few insights,” says Roy Smythe MD, Chief Medical Officer for Health Informatics, Philips Healthcare. “And what clinicians really want is insights – to tell them what they really need to know. For example, among the 2000 diabetics in their patient population, who are the 10 that they need to bring in for a different intervention? Those are insights that they need.”