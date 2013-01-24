The Healthcare industry is increasingly reliant on connected computer networks to help deliver better care, to more patients, at lower cost. And while the benefits for care providers and their patients are clear – so is the growing technology risk.

Healthcare providers face a significant threat from data security breaches – research shows that over a two year period 94% of hospitals were exposed by a breach¹. Not only does this present a clear patient data security threat, but can also significantly damage the provider held responsible – with reports suggesting that providers could lose $305 billion in patient revenue over the next five years due to cybersecurity attacks².

¹ Third Annual Benchmark Study on Patient Privacy, Ponemon Institute, December 2012

² The $300 Billion Attack, Accenture, October 2015