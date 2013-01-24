With ×Calibrate, you can rely on your quantification capabilities remaining stable and reproducible across a comprehensive range of investigations.
Balancing flexibility with standardization
×Calibrate on the Ingenuity TF PET/CT includes accurate PET/CT alignment, robust detector normalizations with universal geometric corrections, automatic synchronization of system clocks to reduce quantification errors and an efficient daily quality control procedure to optimize system performance. All factory clinical protocols use listmode-based TOF reconstructions with an improved listmode-based SUV calibration procedure to facilitate consistent quantification accuracy.
Supporting your multi-center research
The improved stability delivered by ×Calibrate helps researchers to comply with international criteria for the consistent use of scanners in multicenter trials, including the EARL(European Association for Nuclear Medicine Research Ltd.) criteria.
To facilitate the use of the Ingenuity TF PET/CT in multicenter clinical trials, this system comes with an EARL-specific whole body reconstruction protocol to help you meet EARL accreditation criteria. You can modify this protocol as necessary and even change the levels of filtering and smoothing to comply with EARL accreditation guidelines.
Want to learn more about how research and clinical routines can benefit from xCalibrate and the entire xPand5 technology suite?
