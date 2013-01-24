Advanced obstetric visualization tools for photorealistic fetal rendering
Philips suite of advanced visualization features allow you to acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue deliver photorealistic OB/Gyn images while aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch.
Philips TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary advanced 3D ultrasound display method that delivers amazing lifelike 3D ultrasound image and gives the operator the ability to move the light source anywhere in the 3D volume. The flexibility of the light source allows the user to manipulate light and shadow on anatomical structures to enhance clinical confidence and may foster maternal-fetal bonding.
TrueVue’s presentation is more “lifelike” than traditional rendering algorithms.
GlassVue illuminates triplets.
Transparent view of fetal anatomy
Philips GlassVue, with internal light source, provides an early, more transparent view of the fetal anatomy than traditional ultrasound. The advanced 3D imaging tool goes beyond the surface to reveal bone, organs, and other internal structures. Users have control over a flexible light source and the amount of transparency in the 3D volume.
aReveal automatic 3D segmentation
Philips aReveal automatically sculpts away extraneous data around the fetal face by recognizing the geometry of the skull. One touch reveals the face and one touch reverses the process. aReveal works with both TrueVue and traditionally rendered 3D volumes.
Before aReveal
After aReveal
