начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

Ultrasound
masthead banner image

Advanced obstetric visualization tools for photorealistic fetal rendering

Philips suite of advanced visualization features allow you to acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue deliver photorealistic OB/Gyn images while aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch.

Contact us

Moveable internal light source
 

Philips TrueVue, with its virtual light source, is a proprietary advanced 3D ultrasound display method that delivers amazing lifelike 3D ultrasound image and gives the operator the ability to move the light source anywhere in the 3D volume. The flexibility of the light source allows the user to manipulate light and shadow on anatomical structures to enhance clinical confidence and may foster maternal-fetal bonding.
Philips TrueVue EPIQ ultrasound V6-2 transducer
TrueVue’s presentation is more “lifelike” than traditional rendering algorithms.
Philips GlassVue EPIQ First Trimester OB Light source
GlassVue illuminates triplets.

Transparent view of fetal anatomy
 

Philips GlassVue, with internal light source, provides an early, more transparent view of the fetal anatomy than traditional ultrasound. The advanced 3D imaging tool goes beyond the surface to reveal bone, organs, and other internal structures. Users have control over a flexible light source and the amount of transparency in the 3D volume.

aReveal automatic 3D segmentation
 

Philips aReveal automatically sculpts away extraneous data around the fetal face by recognizing the geometry of the skull. One touch reveals the face and one touch reverses the process. aReveal works with both TrueVue and traditionally rendered 3D volumes.
Philips Affiniti ultrasound fetal face aReveal Not-applied
Before aReveal
Philips Affiniti ultrasound fetal face aReveal applied
After aReveal

Gallery

  • Превключване на изгледа
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Какво означава това?
Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand