Evolving from Philips HeartModelA.I., Dynamic HeartModelA.I. provides more critical capabilities in addition to LV and LA volumes to expand your clinical use and increase diagnostic confidence through 3D echocardiography technology.

The Dynamic HeartModelA.I. tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology. The moving contours of LA and LV borders and waveforms, additional LV, LA indexes and LV mass measurements provide a holistic view of the left heart function. The LV wall motion and the linkage between the LV and LA volume change over the heart cycle in order to increase your diagnostic confidence. In addition, the multi-beat selection and results average make the heart function evaluation more reliable than single beat, being ideal for arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation patients.