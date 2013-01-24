начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

Philips &amp; Trumpf Medical OR Table

Philips & Trumpf Medical

OR Table

Търсене на подобни продукти

The Philips Azurion and Allura imaging systems, in combination with the Trumpf Medical TruSystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.

Зв'яжіться з нами

Media Gallery

Features
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
Excellent flexibility

Excellent flexibility

When a leading edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading edge OR table, your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Trumpf Medical OR table provides extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Fast and confident positioning
Fast and confident positioning

Fast and confident positioning

The Philips Allura with FlexMove and Trumpf Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Allura stand and the Trumpf OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal so you can move the Allura at high speeds with confidence.
Smooth and easy control
Smooth and easy control

Smooth and easy control

Intuitively pan and free-float the Trumpf Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Trumpf Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline

The Trumpf Medical TruSystem 7500 Hybrid plus OR table system has a fixed column in the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allows for a various patient positioning positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used the Imaging Systems C-arc should be parked away.
  • The product is not available in all countries. Consult your Philips representative for more information.
  • * Bolus Chase, Table APC, Table Tracking and compatibility with EP navigator and MRCT Roadmap are not supported on Philips Allura in combination with the Trumpf Medical OR table. No table motion compensation is available in overlay applications. The VesselNavigator and EchoNavigator tools are available based on a table lock solution, meaning that table movement is restricted during the procedure and all movements are handled via the C-arc of the Allura system with FlexMove option. If the table lock has been removed during the procedure, a new registration must be made in order to use the mentioned functionality again.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand