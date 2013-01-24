начална страница
Philips – щракнете тук, за да отидете до началната страница

Термини за търсене

Azurion 7 B20/15 Biplane image-guided therapy system

Azurion 7 B20/15

Biplane image-guided therapy system

Търсене на подобни продукти

During neuro interventions, the goal is to see clearly, while managing safety for all involved. Philips Neuro Suite with the industry leading Azurion 7 20'' and 15'' detector X-ray system is designed to enhance treatment and support effective guidance as you work. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.

Зв'яжіться з нами

Media Gallery

Features
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.
Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Clinical demands are getting more specific. So are we.

Our clinical suites are tailored to meet your specific challenges, while offering you the flexibility to carry out procedures in the easiest, most efficient way. We have a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies and services to support a wide variety of interventional procedures. We also offer Hybrid OR solutions that create an innovative care environment for performing open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

Seamless user experience to enhance decision making

To support fast, informed clinical decisions, you can control compatible applications, such as our physiology and imaging platform IntraSight, Philips Interventional Hemodynamic system and interventional tools, via the central touch screen and FlexVision Pro at table side. This allows you to confidently evaluate and decide in the sterile field, saving time and helping avoid delays.
Full access and brain coverage

Full access and brain coverage

The perfectfit FD20/15 detector design allows the 15” detector to be positioned close to the patient’s head, covering the head from Cranium to Cervical 3 [1]. This results in high quality images at low X-ray dose [1] in 95% of the patient population.
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Discover the possibilities to enhance understanding and decision making during challenging interventions with Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance like SmartCT Vaso and many more. All seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 to support your clinical workflow.
See never before seen details
See never before seen details

See never before seen details

The Azurion FD20/15 pairs a 20” 16 bit detector with a 15” 16 bit lateral flat detector. This technology makes the intricacies of complex malformations & less radio-opaque flow diverters and intra saccular devices fully visible.
Do more with flexible working
Do more with flexible working

Do more with flexible working

This system has been specifically designed to save time. Team members can work on multiple activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. So while fluoroscopy/exposure is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Safeguard clinical performance over time
Safeguard clinical performance over time

Safeguard clinical performance over time

The standard Windows® 10 platform can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

Our DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff safety, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of radiation dose management tools, training, and integrated product technologies. The MRC200+ X-ray tube with SpectraBeam filtration, Zero Dose Positioning and Philips DoseAware further aim to have a positive impact on dose.
The ability to treat one more patient per day

The ability to treat one more patient per day

This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party. The St. Antonius Hospital achieved a 17% reduction of procedure time. [2]
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients
Best service performance enables you to treat more patients

Best service performance enables you to treat more patients

Today’s healthcare environment is challenging enough without the worry of keeping systems running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems for 5 years in a row. [3] Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability a year, enabling you to treat more patients.
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment

Increase return on investment

We offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers to help you fully leverage your resources and enhance the return on your investment. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
A lifetime of benefits
A lifetime of benefits

A lifetime of benefits

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Какво означава това?
Philips цени и уважава поверителността на своите клиенти. Можете да оттеглите своите разрешения по всяко време. За повече информация, моля, прочетете Политиката за поверителност на Philips.
  • 1. Blanc R, et al. Intravenous flat-detector CT angiography in acute ischemic Stroke management. Neuroradiology, 2012 Apr 54(4):383-91. Eput 2011 May 31
  • 2. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
  • 3. IMV ServiceTrak 2018 X-ray Cardiovascular Systems.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand