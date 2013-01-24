Going beyond EHR interoperability

The importance of getting clinical and non-clinical technologies to work seamlessly across your health system can hardly be overstated. You are tasked with aligning IT systems across multiple modalities, areas of care, locations and vendors.

When interoperability and standardization is lacking, the impact can be tangible—from care delivery and clinical decision-making, to workflow efficiency and even the experience of your patients.

Any new technology investment must be able to integrate with existing systems—especially your EHRs—with minimal effort and with the ability to scale to help drive costs down over time.