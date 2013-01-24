Профил на компанията

Philips продължава да разраства своите CityTouch осветителни системи след като Лос Анджелис е приел усъвършенстваната Philips система за управление, която използва мобилни и клауд базирани технолгоии за контрол на уличното осветление. Системите Philips CityTouch вече са използвани в над 250 града по света.

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.