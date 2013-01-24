Профил на компанията

начална страница
Royal Philips от Холандия е компания с разнообразни технологии, която се фокусира върху подобряване на живота на хората чрез смислени иновации в областите на Здравеопазването, Потребитеската електроника и Осветлението. Компанията е лидер в кардиологичната помощ, бързата медицинска помощ и медико-санитарната помощ у дома, енергийно ефективните решения за осветление и новите осветителни приложения, както и мъжкото бръснене и подстригване и устната хигиена.

Създавайки иновации, които са от значение за хората

 

"От въвеждането на първата крушка от Philips преди повече от 120 години иновациите и ориентираният към хората подход винаги са били в основата на нашата компания.

 

Нашият ангажимент е да предоставяме нови технологии в областта на здравеопазването и осветлението, както и новаторски и локално значими потребителски продукти, които дават реална полза за нашите клиенти, потребители и заинтересовани страни по целия свят. Ние смятаме, че най-добрият начин да направим това е чрез дълбоко разбиране на нуждите и желанията на хората.

 

Когато ние съчетаем и двете – хора и иновации – ние създаваме следващо поколение технологии и продукти, които хората наистина искат и от които имат необходимост. Това са значими иновации, които помагат на хората да бъдат здрави, да живеят добре и да се наслаждават на живота. Това ни отличава и ни прави Philips."

Бизнес Акценти в първото тримесечие на 2015

 

"Philips укрепи лидерската си позиция в бързо развиващия се пазар за образна диагностика чрез придобиването на компания Volcano. Придобитата компания е получила CE Mark и US FDA лицензи за своята технология за измерване от следващо поколение iFR Scout, чрез която е разширила своята богата продуктова гама в образната диагностика и катетри за кардиоваскуларни приложения."

Развивайки бизнеса за дигитална патология чрез лидерство в технолгиите, Philips подписа съвместно споразумение с Mount Sinai Health System в Ню Йорк за създаването на база данни за дигитална патология от стотици хиляди тъканни образци за разработката на иновативни алгоритми, който ще позволят по-персонална грижа за пациентите.
Philips продължава да разраства своите CityTouch осветителни системи след като Лос Анджелис е приел усъвършенстваната Philips система за управление, която използва мобилни и клауд базирани технолгоии за контрол на уличното осветление. Системите Philips CityTouch вече са използвани в над 250 града по света.

Philips will outfit the New NY Bridge in New York with cloud-based connected LED lighting, transforming this iconic landmark through remotely programmed dynamic colorful architectural lighting and roadway lighting. The project involves Philips ActiveSite and Philips CityTouch cloud-based systems, allowing remote monitoring and management. It is the largest, most advanced architectural bridge and roadway infrastructure project in the USA.
Philips results in Q3 2015

Philips in Q3 2020

Sales: EUR 5.0 bln

Adjusted EBITA: EUR 769 mln

Income from continuing operations: EUR 341 mln

Our transition towards a circular economy

Rethink the future

Changing the way we do business
Circular economy

Philips' transition to a circular economy
Annual report 2016

Annual Report 2019

Philips outlines its financial and sustainability performance in 2019
