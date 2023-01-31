By Philips ∙ Winston-Salem State University ∙ May 5, 2024 ∙ 4 min
• Elleton 'Mickey' McCullough shares her long and inspirational nursing career with us.
• Mickey encourages new nurses to not let anything stand in their way.
•Nurses and family members – including her granddaughters – explain the influence she’s had on their own nursing careers.
This video shines a light on the remarkable career of Elleton “Mickey” McCullough, 78, and how she guides new nurses as they find their footing in the field. See her at home, in her community and in the classroom at Winston-Salem State University, where students share why they still look up to her 30 years after she trained them. For experienced and new nurses alike, Mickey’s biggest lesson has been one of inspiration. As someone who exemplifies resilience and determination, she’s encouraged countless nurses throughout America – and even as far as China – to go the extra mile and never give up in their pursuit of becoming the best nurse they can be.
In this short video, hear from one of Mickey’s mentees, Dr. Theresa Tyson, undergraduate chair of the Division of Nursing, Winston-Salem State University, about meeting current nursing challenges.
“Her goal is for you to be successful at what you do at being a nurse… because she is the nurse.”
Mickey’s former mentee and Founding Dean at High Point University School of Nursing, High Point, North Carolina
Philips is proud to honor nurses like Elleton “Mickey” McCullough in honor of International Nurses Day on May 12 – the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth. In her work at the bedside, as a faculty member at Winston-Salem State University, as an academic and as a nursing teacher in China, Mickey has helped new generations of nurses find their rhythm by sharing the gift of experience. Philips is proud to celebrate the dedicated nurses like her around the world who go the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of their colleagues and their patients.
