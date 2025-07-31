HealthSuite Imaging
One solution, unlimited potential
Flexible, secure, and scalable imaging, delivered as a fully managed cloud service. HealthSuite Imaging takes radiology to the cloud, anytime, anywhere, without IT headaches.
600+
Images archived every second in all the Philips PACS systems globally [2]
Enable your radiology department to seamlessly adopt future innovations and improve diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency through enhanced capabilities such as interface with advanced AI tools, faster updates and improved scalability.
27 million +
new exams ingested and managed in the cloud during the last 12 months using 11 secure datacenters around the world [3]
27 million +
new exams ingested and managed in the cloud during the last 12 months using 11 secure datacenters around the world [3]
With more than 10+ years of experience with cloud-based PACS solutions worldwide, Philips understands clinical and operational challenges. We provide cloud-based, time-saving solutions that enable organizations to go-live securely, in a timely matter with scale and performance.