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Customer Services Portal

Fleet and service management platform for health systems and healthcare professionals 

The Philips Customer Services Portal is your easy to use, self-service online platform to manage your Philips and multi-vendor fleet across modalities and departments. ​Available 24/7, the portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or request service for those that are not.​ Use it to manage your fleet service and maintenance, access contracts, documentation, and work reports, and request support to improve uptime and optimal system utilization, anytime - anywhere. ​Register below or LOGIN here now.

Request account access today and start managing your equipment’s support and service.*

*Form submissions are directed to a portal administrator for access activation only. Find Philips support and contact information for healthcare products here and consumer products here. Users with an account can login here.

Use the Customer Services Portal to:

  • Manage your entire fleet and system needs 24/7 in one place.
  • Register cases quickly and easily and find case reports, manuals, contracts, warranties across all modalities.
  • Plan and manage maintenance, schedule visits and analyze, track and manage service performance of your equipment.
  • Add or remove products from your fleet overview, easy set, track and favorite installed products.
  • Request bench repair and parts ID.
still image from animated video about the Customer Services Portal

More about the Customer Services Portal

  1. 74%

    of users agree the portal makes it easier to work with Philips

    74%

    of users agree the portal makes it easier to work with Philips

    Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.

  2. 29,000+

    registered portal users

    29,000+

    registered portal users

    Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.

  3. 500+

    new users join monthly

    500+

    new users join monthly

    Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.

  4. 24/7

    access to your fleet data

    24/7

    access to your fleet data

    Register for a Customer Service Portal account today.

Features and benefits
Philips dashboard displaying a "Fleet Health Overview" with metrics, upcoming visits, and case details on a laptop screen

Manage your maintenance in a single view 

  • Get an overview of your fleet’s health on the homepage 
  • View calendar of planned visits and service details 
  • Quickly navigate to open cases 
Philips portal interface on a laptop, welcoming the user and displaying a scheduled field change order

Create and manage cases by installed base  

  • Upload photos and files with your ticket submission  
  • View, track and receive status notifications on case progress 
  • Access and download all relevant documents per case 
Philips portal interface on a laptop, showing a welcome message and options for "Connected systems" and "Case updates by type

View reporting and analytics 

  • See closed case details by modality and priority  
  • Optimize planning with the preventative maintenance visit overview 
  • Export reports by service cases, end-of-life/end-of-service information and more  
Philips reports dashboard on a laptop screen, showing options for "Audit report" and "Standard Report

View contracts by modality, location or type 

  • Filter by contract status  
  • See contract start and end date by product  
  • View coverage details including response time, service window and spare parts covered

Manage from your mobile

Did you know that you can also access a mobile light version of the Customer Services Portal via your smartphone? It’s a handy option for key services like creating a case, uploading files and tracking progress while on the go. Scan the QR code to get started. 
Image of a QR code displayed on a blurred background

The portal helps us to have our equipment in peak working condition with less downtime for our patients.

Sue Gillon
Sue Gillon
Service Delivery Coordinator, Administration
Queensland X-Ray
Two people looking at laptop screen in conference room
Creating an account

Registration 

Click on the “Register” button below to request your free portal account. 

Verification 

A member of the CSP support team will review your information and set up your account. 

Confirmation 

Look for an email within 1-2 days with confirmation and account details.  

Request account access today and start managing your equipment’s support and service.*

*Form submissions are directed to a portal administrator for access activation only. Find Philips support and contact information for healthcare products here and consumer products here. Users with an account can login here.
Frequently asked questions

All support options
Documents & resources 
Resource centerService and upgrade documents
Sales & payments 
Sales inquiry formE-commerce & online sales
Technical support 
Phone support
Standards & compliance 
IT Standards
Education & training 
Global education catalog
Distributors & partners 
Distributor locator MyPhilips for Professionals
Consumer product support 
Consumer support hub Consumer contact information