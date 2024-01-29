Ultrasound AI Solutions

LVivo Seamless* AI-based technology is designed to “run behind the scenes” while a clinician is capturing images. Seamless runs in the background to seek and identify the effective images to use in certain applications such as Strain or EF, as needed by the user. This helps reduce the variability associated with manual view selection and visual analysis of cardiac ultrasound images.

*LVivo Seamless from DiA Imaging analysis, a Philips company, is a 510K cleared feature for Philips CV Ultrasound

