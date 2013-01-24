Refurbished ultrasound machines  

Diamond Select provides customers access to an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence at lower cost to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices.
Diamond Select provides customers access to an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence at lower cost to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices.
The Croatian Bates family clinic’s objective is to prevent diseases rather
Watch the video and dive into their passionate story around
You are getting the features and options of a new system, with the affordability of a refurbished one."