Making data work smarter for you Clinical decision support tools overview
Watch this overview video to learn how Philips’ graphical clinical decision support tools can help you notice trends in patient condition at a glance. Our clinical decision support tools use data from multiple clinical parameters to deliver clinically relevant, actionable information that supports early intervention.
