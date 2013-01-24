Advanced Prostate imaging and biopsy

Comprehensive solutions for outcome-driven pathways
Advances in multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging of the prostate now enhance the ability to visualize and evaluate clinically significant prostate lesions. Philips extends the power of MRI beyond Radiology, with a comprehensive prostate care solution to help add clinical efficiency and enhanced collaboration across the care pathway. DynaCAD Prostate provides the critical diagnostics information for a targeted biopsy with UroNav. DynaLync Prostate serves at a central communication hub for patient and data management.
Prostate cancer accounts for 7.5% of cancer cases worldwide with nearly 1.3 million cases1
Prostate cancer is the 2nd most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, accounting for 14.5% of cases in men2
With 359,000 deaths a year1, prostate cancer accounts for 13.5% of cancer deaths in men3
Bringing it all together
Connect Radiology and Urology like never before with a complete, integrated clinical solution from Philips. From diagnosis and staging, to treatment decision and follow-up, Philips is addressing challenges in prostate cancer care by providing solutions across the entire care delivery pathway.
Helping to build integrated prostate oncology programs
Quick, easy setup
With UroNav, there is no need for complex mechanical devices or complicated, time-consuming setup routines. UroNav keeps the targeted MR/ultrasound biopsy procedure in your hands with a simple workflow and unique features designed around you and your clinical needs.
Monitor
The monitor has a fully articulating, ergonomic design. Its wide range of adjustments enable a greater range of viewing angles during procedures. Additionally, height adjustments can be made for even more flexibility.
A small, electromagnetic navigation sensor attaches to your existing ultrasound probe. This electromagnetic sensor is interpreted by the field generator to provide the clinician with real time visuals of the prostate.
UroNav combines electromagnetic tracking and navigation, similar to the GPS in your car, with an onboard computer and a real-time imaging interface in one, easy-to-use mobile workstation. A small, localized electromagnetic field is generated and used in conjunction with a navigation sensor mounted to your existing ultrasound probe. Simply position the field generator above the patient and you’re ready to take advantage of UroNav’s simple, guided workflow.
International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization World Prostate Cancer Factsheet, 2018
World Cancer Research Fund: Worldwide cancer data, 2018
International Agency for Research on Cancer and World Health Organization – Press Release: Latest global cancer data: Cancer burden rises to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018
