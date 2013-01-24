Making a good business case for digital pathology is all about planning ahead. Figure out what you want your digital laboratory to look like, what changes you need to make, and where you need to invest – and when you have the answers to those questions, you should be able to make a smooth transition and get a good return on your investment. In the long-term, digital pathology’s benefits outweigh its costs; it simplifies logistics, saves time, and allows pathologists to work more efficiently.