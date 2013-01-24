Home
Installed Product details page will give you access to the following information:

 

Installed Product number

Philips internal asset number

 

Product Name

Philips description of the product

 

Modality

Group of products such as US – Ultrasound, CT – Computer Tomography

 

Product

Product number

 

Serial Number

Serial number* of the Installed Product

 

Tech ID

Philips internal technical ID

 

UDI

Unique Device Identifier

 

Customer Inventory Number

Customized Installed Product number entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

 

Custom IP Name

Customized Installed Product name entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

 

Room/Department

Maintain Room/Department name or number where the product is located that was entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

 

Data Installed

Installation date as per Philips install base records

 

System End of Life

System End of Life** shows End of Life date of the Installed Product. After this date Philips no longer guarantee the full support of the product.

 

System End of Service

System End of Service** shows End of Support date on the Installed Product. After this date all service activities will be stopped.

 

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for a given Installed Product. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page where you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Installed Product.

 

Primary FSE (Technician), secondary FSE (Technician), tertiary FSE (Technician)

Name of Engineer, Technician** assigned to a given Installed Product.

 

Entitled

Provide information if Installed Product is covered by Contract/Warranty.

 

SLCP indicator

Shows if this is software or hardware.
Related Items:

 

Request Support

You can request Technical or Clinical Support** and other services directly from this page for this specific Installed Product.

 

Add/Change IP Detail

Allows user to provide their internal Installed Product Number, Installed Product Name and Room/Department** (if you have ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization assigned).

 

Generate EOL Mail

Once clicking on this button you will receive EOL mail** with information about System End of Life date for this individual Installed Product.
Moreover, you may also see the following tabs:

 

Cases

Cases list associated with this particular Installed Product.

 

Contracts 

If this product has a contract, this tab will be active, and from here you can navigate to the contract details page.

 

Warranties

If this product has a warranty, this tab will be active, and from here you can navigate to the warranty details page.

 

Documents

Documents relating to this Installed Products such as:

  • Customer Service Reports (CSR) / Action Notification Report (ANR) - Engineer’s summary of the service performed.
  • Test and Inspection Results - Predicitive Maintenance specific report based on the feedback from the engineer.
  • Quotes

By default, you will see documents created within 60 days. You can always change the filter criteria by clicking Adjust display criteria button.

 

Special Interest Items

This tab shows ultrasound transducers, if applicable.

 

SLCP

Software License Controlled Product details information.

 

Depending on the country some of the above documents may not be visible in the Portal.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

