We seek to use reasonable organizational, technical and administrative measures to protect Personal Data within our organization. If you have reason to believe that your interaction with us is no longer secure, please immediately notify us in accordance with the “How can you contact us?” section below.



What are your rights?



If you would like to:



Ask questions about how we handle Personal Data; Request to review, correct, update, suppress or restrict the use of your Personal Data; Request that your Personal Data be removed from our database; Withdraw your consent to our use of your Personal Data, without affecting the lawfulness that use prior to this withdrawal; Object to our use of Personal Data for direct marketing purposes or for our legitimate business interests, or Request to receive an electronic copy of your Personal Data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law),

please contact us at privacy@philips.com. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.



Note: In the CS-Portal, users can update their personal information on the user profile page.



In your request, please make clear what Personal Data you would like to have changed, whether you would like to have your Personal Data suppressed from our database, or otherwise let us know what limitations you would like to put on our use of your Personal Data. For your protection, we only implement requests with respect to the Personal Data associated with the particular email address that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable.

Please note that we need to retain certain information for recordkeeping purposes and/or to complete any transactions that you began prior to requesting a change or deletion. There may also be residual information that will remain within our databases and other records, which will not be removed.

If you are a resident of California, under 18 and a registered user of the CS-Portal, you can ask us to remove content or information that you have posted to the CS-Portal by writing to privacy@philips.com.



How long will the Personal Data be kept?



We will retain your Personal Data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which it was obtained and consistent with applicable law. The criteria used to determine our retention periods include:



(i) the length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you (for example, for as long as you have an account with us participate in the CS-Portal);

(ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject (for example, certain laws require us to keep records of your transactions for a certain period of time before we can delete them); or

(iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).



Use of the CS-Portal by minors



The CS-Portal is not directed to individuals under the age of sixteen (16), and we do not knowingly collect Personal Data from individuals under 16.



Jurisdiction and cross-border transfer



The CS-Portal is controlled and operated by us from The United States of America, India and the Netherlands and is not intended to subject us to the laws or jurisdiction of any state, country or territory other than that of the Netherlands. Your Personal Data can be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the CS-Portal you consent to the transfer of information to countries outside of your country of residence, including the United States of America, which can have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your Personal Data.

If you are located in the EEA (European Economic Area), your Personal Data can be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available here.



For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as our Binding Corporate Rules for Customer, Supplier and Business Partner Data [and/or standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission] to protect your Personal Data. You can obtain a copy of these measures by following the link above or contacting privacy@philips.com



Sensitive Personal Data



We ask that you not send us, and you not disclose, any sensitive Personal Data (e.g., social security numbers, information related to racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, biometrics or genetic characteristics, criminal background or trade union membership) on or through the CS-Portal or otherwise to us.



Updates to this Privacy Notice



We may change this Privacy Notice. The “LAST UPDATED” legend at the top of this Privacy Notice indicates when this Privacy Notice was last revised. Any changes will become effective when we post the revised Privacy Notice on the CS-Portal. Your use of the CS-Portal following these changes means that you accept the revised Privacy Notice.

How can you contact us?



If you have any questions about this Privacy Notice or about the way Philips uses your Personal Data, please contact our Data Protection Officer via our contact form. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.