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Multi-Nuclei MR provides integrated multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy for 3.0T for 31P, 23Na, 13C, 129Xe* and 19F* and is technically prepared for other nuclei. The integration includes a wide range of sequences (e.g. radial and very short TE possibilities) and preset procedures, automated reconstruction, image reviewing and processing analysis, and can be applied for use throughout the body. *Caution: Investigational device for imaging with this nucleus. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use. Clinical imaging with this nucleus requires usage of a cleared drug. No FDA-cleared drugs are currently available for this nucleus.
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Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Nucleus is just a scan parameter
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Workflow does not differ from proton imaging.
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Brain exams, without switching coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
Improved SNR with transmit-receive flex coils
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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