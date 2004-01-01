An AI-based automated image analysis application that identifies several radiological findings in chest CT (e.g., consolidation and ground glass opacity) to support the management of adult patients with suspected of diagnosed COVID-19 pneumonia.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?