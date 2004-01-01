Philips Spectral CT is the only family of scanners to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?