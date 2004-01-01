Search terms

CT Lung Nodule Assessment

Enables review and analysis of thoracic CT images, providing segmentation, quantification and characterization of physician-indicated lung nodules in a single study, or over the course of several prefetched thoracic studies. ​ The application can be used in both diagnostic and screening evaluations, supporting Low Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening(1).​ Offers a Prediction Risk Calculator(2)(3) tool based on patient and nodule characteristics for estimation of the probability that the lung nodules detected on baseline screening low-dose CT are malignant. Discreate results sharing (4) enables automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, reducing reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow.

  • (1) The screening must be performed within the established inclusion criteria of programs/protocols that have been approved and published by either a governmental body or professional medical society. Please refer to clinical literature, including the results of the National Lung Screening Trial (N Engl J Med 2011; 365:395-409) and subsequent literature, for further information.​ (2) Offered as separate commercial add-on.​ (3) These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact a Philips representative for more details.​ (4) The integration of the solution is via IBE services or via customer home-grown solutions.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

