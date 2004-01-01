Provides advanced tools for cardiac SPECT and PET analysis, including comparison of perfusion to viability data, display of 3D images with coronary overlays and gated 3D cine, normal limits for agent match/mismatch as well as optional phase analysis for wall motion and evaluation of thickening.
