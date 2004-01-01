Assists in viewing and evaluating CT images acquired on the Philips Spectral CT 7000 series scanners family for inspection of spectral images in axial, coronal, sagittal or dedicated cardiac axes (short axis, horizontal long axis, and vertical long axis). Offers Photorealistic Volume Rendering (PRVR) for non-HU images.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?