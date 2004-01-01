Search terms

NM Mirada XD4.2

PET/CT and NM viewing and quantification

Mirada Diagnostic Imaging Software presents a solution for PET/CT, PET/MR, nuclear medicine, and image fusion. With a comprehensive set of workflows powered by world-class deformable registration and accurate quantification tools, Mirada Medical will help to increase your confidence in reading and data interpretation

