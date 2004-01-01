CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Pre-procedural Planning includes multiple preset and user-defined options to gain detailed numerical pre-procedural stent planning results. The application allows you to export customized results to external reporting systems.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?