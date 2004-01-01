iE33 xMATRIX L11-3 Linear Array

11 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed Doppler, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, and Harmonic Imaging. Vascular (carotid, arteria and venous) and superficial imaging applications. Cerebrovascular (carotids, vertebrals), peripheral vascular (venous, arterial), and internal mammary vessels imaging applications.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?