Search terms

eConsultant program

Telehealth to improve specialist access across the enterprise

Find similar products

To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs, please call us at 1-866-554-4776 or click below.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Telestroke module || eConsultant

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.
Evidence-based support || eConsultant

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.
Workflow without limits || eConsultant

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.
A proven, scalable methodology || eConsultant

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.
Implementation services || eConsultant

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support || eConsultant

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
  • eConsultant telestroke program featur... || eConsultant
  • Telestroke module || eConsultant
  • Evidence-based support || eConsultant
  • Workflow without limits || eConsultant
See all features
Telestroke module || eConsultant

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.

Telestroke module

For stroke victims, time is of the essence. eConsultant’s Telestroke program brings together the telehealth center, stroke care teams, neurologists and emergency department clinicians to evaluate patients, and rapidly and expertly manage care during the time-sensitive acute stroke phase.
Evidence-based support || eConsultant

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.

Evidence-based support

The eConsultant Telestroke module provides a stroke patient profile screen complete with specific stroke care guidelines, a view of all relevant data, and a timeline to track the time-sensitive metrics of stroke care.
Workflow without limits || eConsultant

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.

Workflow without limits

Telestroke programs provide specialists the data necessary to assist ED clinicians in stroke-related decision making for patients at rural or underequipped facilities. These programs can help improve access to acute stroke care, enhance stroke diagnosis, increase tPA administration rates, and improve clinical outcomes.
A proven, scalable methodology || eConsultant

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.

A proven, scalable methodology

eConsultant leverages Philips industry-leading eICU model, driving evidence-based, coordinated care across patient populations.
Implementation services || eConsultant

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support || eConsultant

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Training and support

Our eConsultant program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

Improving access to care

Connecting every member of the care team

The eConsultant program is an episodic care telehealth solution that leverages your existing telehealth infrastructure and helps transform an operational eICU program into an enterprise telehealth center. By expanding eICU’s care model to other care settings in the health system, eConsultant provides that bedside caregivers can be supported by clinical specialists whenever necessary, regardless of geography.
Applications include Telestroke and Skilled Nursing Facility
econsultant intro

Program features and services

 

eConsultant applies eICU program processes, technology and best practice guidelines to economically and efficiently improve clinical outcomes and lack of access to specialists across a care system.

Real-world results

In a 10-year study, researchers found that when a telestroke program was implemented, the door to needle time was cut in half (from 80 to 40 minutes).³

 

A telestroke network also results in cost savings. During a five-year period, researchers found that in a health system of 1 hub hospital and 7 spokes, a telestroke network was associated with more than $350,000 in cost savings each year.⁴ Researchers also estimated that a telestroke network had an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of greater than $2,400 per quality-adjusted life-year over a patient’s lifetime compared with no telestroke.⁵

$350,000

in cost savings each year ⁴

cost effectiveness ratio of

>$2,400

per quality-adjusted life-year over a patient`s lifetime⁵

Telestroke networks should be deployed wherever a lack of readily available stroke expertise prevents patients in a given community from accessing a primary stroke center (or center of equivalent capability) within a reasonable distance or travel time to permit access to specially trained stroke care providers."⁶ - American Heart Association

fan graphic simplified 2nd 960x592

Connected, patient-centered care 
See our full enterprise telehealth portfolio

Related offerings

  1. Switzer JA, et al. A Web-based Telestroke System Facilitates Rapid Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke Patients in Rural Emergency Departments. J Emerg Med. 2009; 36(1): 12-18.
  2. Meyer BC, et al. Efficacy of site-independent telemedicine in the STRokE DOC trial: a randomised, blinded, prospective study. Lancet Neurol. 2008 September; 7(9): 787-95.
  3. Müller-Barna P, et al. TeleStroke Units Serving as a Model of Care in Rural Areas 10-Year Experience of the TeleMedical Project for Integrative Stroke Care.Stroke. 22014; 45(9): 2739-44.
  4. Switzer JA, et al. Cost-Effectiveness of Hub-and-Spoke Telestroke Networks for the Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke from the Hospitals’ Perspectives. Circ Cardiovasc Qual Outcomes.2013; 6: 18-26.
  5. Nelson RE, et al. The cost-effectiveness of telestroke in the treatment of acute ischemic stroke. Neurology. 2011; 77: 1590–8.
  6. Adams HP Jr, del Zoppo G, Alberts MJ, et al. Guidelines for the early management of adults with ischemic stroke: a guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Council, Clinical Cardiology Council, Cardiovascular Radiology and Intervention Council, and the Atherosclerotic Peripheral Vascular Disease and Quality of Care Outcomes in Research Interdisciplinary Working Groups: the American Academy of Neurology affirms the value of this guideline as an educational tool for neurologists. Stroke. 2007; 38: 1655–1711.

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Related products

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.