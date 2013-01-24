In a 10-year study, researchers found that when a telestroke program was implemented, the door to needle time was cut in half (from 80 to 40 minutes).³

A telestroke network also results in cost savings. During a five-year period, researchers found that in a health system of 1 hub hospital and 7 spokes, a telestroke network was associated with more than $350,000 in cost savings each year.⁴ Researchers also estimated that a telestroke network had an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of greater than $2,400 per quality-adjusted life-year over a patient’s lifetime compared with no telestroke.⁵