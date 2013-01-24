начална страница
Pinnacle Fast. Consistent. Confident.

Pinnacle Auto-Segmentation with SPICE

Fast. Consistent. Confident.

This highly-automated package generates contours for multiple patients or organs with minimal user intervention required - saving time while improving contouring consistency.

Features
Simultaneous auto-contouring
Gets things done without you

Automatically generate contours for multiple patients or organs. This feature requires limited user intervention. The majority of the tasks can run in the background, allowing you space to do other important things.
Probabilistic Segmentation
High quality contours

Atlases and Structures can be tailored to suit individual operators. The expert atlases are analyzed through Probabilistic Segmentation, resulting in high quality contours.
Pinnacle³ integration
Simplified workflow

Auto Segmentation is available from any Pinnacle³ terminal, giving you all the Pinnacle³ workflow benefits without the need to import or export data. Complement Auto Segmentation with Model-based Segmentation.

