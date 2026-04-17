Use the Philips Clinical Repository to centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure vendor neutral archive (VNA) for your healthcare organization. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to support clinical workflows and deliver optimal care. Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations of healthcare organizations.