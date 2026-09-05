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Diagnostic imaging
Magnetic resonance imaging
MRI software
4D-TRAK XD
4D-TRAK XD
MR clinical application
MRI software
4D-TRAK XD
MR clinical application
MRI software
4D-TRAK XD provides a fast, dynamic contrast-enhanced MR Angiography method with flexible sampling of both the arterial- and venous phase¹ enabling high spatial and temporal resolution simultaneously.
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Documentation
Brochure
4D-TRAK XD
(179.74 KB)
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Clinical image gallery
4D-TRAK XD (showing false lumen in aorta)
Documentation
4D-TRAK XD
PDF
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179.74 KB
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¹ By applying view sharing technique