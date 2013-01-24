начална страница
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 ITD Desk Mount

Learn more about desk adapter and adapter plate for shelf with foot location, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with IntelliVue MP 20/30, MP 40/50.

ITD mounting solution for EGM
ITD part no. TS 6025.1 consists of: Desk adapter; counter plate; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 16 kg / 35.2 lbs; finish: RAL 7035 light grey powder coated.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM1
ITD part no. TS 6157.4 consists of: desk adapter; counter plate; column height 128 mm; vertical holder length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)
ITD mounting solution for EGM2
ITD part no. TS 6159.9 consists of: adapter plate for foot location; column, height 128 mm; vertical holder, length 128 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM. (Additional information: TÜV Product Service tested; max. load: 20 kg / 44 lbs; adapter plate for foot location: Arctic White; column: RAL 7035 light grey; support Post: aluminium natural.)

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

