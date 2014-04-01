IntelliVue MP2/X2 ITD Rigid Arm Wall Mount

Search terms
Learn more about the rigid arms available for a Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor and for power supply.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on ITD support extrusion: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on horizontal standard runner: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
Rigid arm on support bar D 25-42mm: Mounting kit
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryБългария (български)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Уебсайтът е предназначен само за хора, които използват медицински изделия като професионалисти, хора, действащи за здравни организации или организации, търгуващи по занятие с медицински изделия.
Вие сте човек, който отговаря на горните критерии ?